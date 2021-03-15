UrduPoint.com
Firework Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:38 PM

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police seized huge quantity of firework and arrested one accused from its jurisdiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police seized huge quantity of firework and arrested one accused from its jurisdiction.

Police said on Monday that the team on tip-off conducted raid near Graveyard morr and recovered 50 cartons filled with fireworks from a rickshaw.

The police arrested rickshaw driver Waleed and registered case.

