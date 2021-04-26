UrduPoint.com
Firework Shop Explosion Kills A Women, Injures 3 Others In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

Firework shop explosion kills a women, injures 3 others in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A women died while other three persons were critically injured when the fireworks' shop in Bahawalpur exploded on Monday afternoon.

According to details, a huge fire broke out in the shop after the explosion and claimed one life on the spot.

The rescuers 1122, Edhi, Fire Department and police personnel launched a massive rescue and recovery operation.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

