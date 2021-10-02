UrduPoint.com

Fireworks Dealer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have arrested a fireworks dealer and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Gunjmandi Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against firework dealers and managed to arrest Mazhar Iqbal and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from his possession.

A case has been registered against the fireworks dealer, he informed.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said no one would be allowed to violate the law and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the lawbreakers.

