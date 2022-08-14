Fireworks displayed at IIUI on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Eye catching fireworks were displayed at the administration block of International Islamic university (IIU) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the country.

Independence Day of Pakistan at IIUI commenced with a grand firework display outside the administration block on Saturday night.

The event was attended by military attaché of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maj Gen. Awad Abdullah Alzahrani with his family, Vice President Administration and Finance, Dr.N.B.Jumani, Provosts, Students Advisors, Faculty members, officers, employees, their families and a large number of residents of twin cities.

The male and female students of the university also witnessed the fireworks from the rooftops of hostel buildings.

Participants of the event were seen proudly carrying the national flags, with many dressed in flag-themed costumes and wearing face paint. Children ran around gleefully, overwhelmed.

The university building was decked in green and white buntings and fairy lights.

On the occasion, participants prayed for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, Dr. N.B. Jumani said that 14th August is a day to celebrate independence, adding that it's a day that reminds us of all the efforts our elders put into the freedom struggle.

He vowed that IIUI will be taking every necessary step to make this country strong and prosperous.