Fireworks Explode, Roof Collapses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Fireworks explode, roof collapses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A huge quantity of fireworks exploded which led to a collapsed roof in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some accused had set up a firework factory in a room of a Havaili at Chak No.210-RB but the fireworks accidentally caught fire and exploded.

As a result, the roof of the Havaili caved in and the fire engulfed the entire surroundings.

On information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after a hectic effort of many hours.

However, no loss of life was reported, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Jaranwala division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the accused.

Khurarianwala police lodged a complaint of the incident while an investigation is under progress, he added.

