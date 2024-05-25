Fireworks Explode, Roof Collapses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A huge quantity of fireworks exploded which led to a collapsed roof in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some accused had set up a firework factory in a room of a Havaili at Chak No.210-RB but the fireworks accidentally caught fire and exploded.
As a result, the roof of the Havaili caved in and the fire engulfed the entire surroundings.
On information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after a hectic effort of many hours.
However, no loss of life was reported, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Jaranwala division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the accused.
Khurarianwala police lodged a complaint of the incident while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder accused escapes from police custody15 minutes ago
-
9 dead,1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Farmer Facilitation Centres to be established soon, says Punjab Sec Agriculture35 minutes ago
-
IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti stages protest against detention of PDP workers45 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali promoted as Director Agriculture45 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in rains45 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 2,271 gamblers45 minutes ago
-
Rs.864.4 million fine imposed on 8,378 power pilferers46 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana launchs anti-encroachment drive56 minutes ago
-
USKT hosts English language test1 hour ago
-
Four killed in Deherki road mishap1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom1 hour ago