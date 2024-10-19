Open Menu

Fireworks Explosion In House Leaves Four Dead, Three Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Fireworks explosion in house leaves four dead, three injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A firework explosion in a house led to the roof collapse leaving four family members dead and three others injured here in Agha Pura on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the explosion occurred due to fireworks materials stored in the house,leading to the roof’s collapse and trapping seven members of the family under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Riaz (35),Mansha(40),Safia Bibi(55) and Irsa(22).

The injured including Rehan(7), Fayyaz and Ijaz were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.

CPO Multan,Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

13 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

13 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

13 hours ago
Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

13 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

13 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

14 hours ago
 Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

14 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

14 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan