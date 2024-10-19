Fireworks Explosion In House Leaves Four Dead, Three Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A firework explosion in a house led to the roof collapse leaving four family members dead and three others injured here in Agha Pura on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,the explosion occurred due to fireworks materials stored in the house,leading to the roof’s collapse and trapping seven members of the family under the debris.
The deceased have been identified as Riaz (35),Mansha(40),Safia Bibi(55) and Irsa(22).
The injured including Rehan(7), Fayyaz and Ijaz were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.
CPO Multan,Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
Further investigation was underway.
