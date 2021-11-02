Fireworks explosion leaves one dead

A man was killed,while two others including a woman suffered burns when a blast occurred in a fireworks factory at Yasin chowk,Makuana on Jarranwala road here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while two others including a woman suffered burns when a blast occurred in a fireworks factory at Yasin chowk,Makuana on Jarranwala road here Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that workers were making fireworks products when it caught fire and explosion took place.

Consequently, one person identified as Ghulam Shabir r/o chak 229-RB killed on the spot,while a woman, Fouzia w/o Abdul Ghafoor and an unidentified person were injured.

Rescue team shifted the victims to Allied Hospital.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the incident site and started legal action.