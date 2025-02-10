Fireworks Factories Raided, Two Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Model Town Police apprehended two suspects and seized a large quantity
of fireworks on Monday.
According to the police, two separate raids were conducted on illegal fireworks
manufacturing units, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
The accused, Rizwan and Imran, were allegedly operating illegal factories where large
quantities of fireworks were being prepared.
Police teams also recovered a highly flammable materials from the suspects.
A case had been registered against the accused and further investigations were
underway.
Recent Stories
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fireworks factories raided, two held6 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul6 minutes ago
-
IDWGS to mark on Feb 116 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in accident16 minutes ago
-
District administration arrests 5 for illegal tax collection on De-tour road in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Cold and Dry Spell Expected in Sukkur Division16 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug peddler, recovers drugs, stolen mobile phones16 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Punjab’s EV policy held16 minutes ago
-
Illegal sugar stock of 420 bags recovered16 minutes ago
-
CPO urges citizens not to allow children to fly kites16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite seller with over 2000 kites, 40 string rolls16 minutes ago
-
Diary unit owners booked26 minutes ago