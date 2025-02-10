Fireworks factories raided, two held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Model Town Police apprehended two suspects and seized a large quantity

of fireworks on Monday.

According to the police, two separate raids were conducted on illegal fireworks

manufacturing units, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The accused, Rizwan and Imran, were allegedly operating illegal factories where large

quantities of fireworks were being prepared.

Police teams also recovered a highly flammable materials from the suspects.

A case had been registered against the accused and further investigations were

underway.