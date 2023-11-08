Fireworks Factory Unearthed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A fireworks manufacturing factory was unearthed in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.
Police on Wednesday said a team with Dolphin Force conducted a raid at the
factory near Jawad club, Narrwala Road, and arrested Rehman Ali of
Chak No 121-JB.
Police seized fireworks material in a huge quantity while the accused was sent
behind the bars after registration of a case.