Fireworks factory unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A fireworks manufacturing factory was unearthed in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.

Police on Wednesday said a team with Dolphin Force conducted a raid at the

factory near Jawad club, Narrwala Road, and arrested Rehman Ali of

Chak No 121-JB.

Police seized fireworks material in a huge quantity while the accused was sent

behind the bars after registration of a case.