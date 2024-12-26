Open Menu

Fireworks Material Seized, Dealer Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Fireworks material seized, dealer arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Madina Town police have seized heavy quantity of fireworks material and arrested a dealer from Rajbah Road.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a raid was conducted and 78 cartons filed with fireworks material was recovered from a mini loader van.

The police arrested a dealer, Samar, from the spot who was transporting it to supply it to various shops for its sale on New Year night.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

