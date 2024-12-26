Fireworks Material Seized, Dealer Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Madina Town police have seized heavy quantity of fireworks material and arrested a dealer from Rajbah Road.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a raid was conducted and 78 cartons filed with fireworks material was recovered from a mini loader van.
The police arrested a dealer, Samar, from the spot who was transporting it to supply it to various shops for its sale on New Year night.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken1 minute ago
-
Fireworks material seized, dealer arrested1 minute ago
-
Alhamra officials grieved at Bapsi Sidhwa death1 minute ago
-
Provincial Minister for Communication inspects development projects2 minutes ago
-
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leaders3 minutes ago
-
Matta square in Swat named after Shaheed constable Mushtaq Ahmed11 minutes ago
-
6,000-acre railway land outsourced: DS11 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held12 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held21 minutes ago
-
Organization promoting transparency, expands scope to strengthening climate governance in KP21 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 921 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap21 minutes ago