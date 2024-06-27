Open Menu

Fireworks Material Seized, Six Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The police recovered fireworks material and illicit weapons from a car near vegetable market chowk and arrested the accused.

According to the police sources, a police team, headed by ASI Muhammad Tahir Naseer, stopped a suspicious car near Saim Puli Chanchalwala, Jhang Road.

The police recovered fireworks material in huge quantity and illicit weapons from the vehicle.

Police arrested six persons identified as Shahzeb, Nasir, Kashif Shah, Ahmae, Balal, and Arbaz.

A case has been registered against the accused and sent them behind bars.

