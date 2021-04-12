Fireworks seized, 2 arrested in faisalabad

Sargodha road police seized heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested two accused from the site

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Sargodha road police seized heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested two accused from the site.

Police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Sargodha road Mansoor Sadiq along with his team on a tip-off set up a picket near Millat chowk and checked a mini loader van.

During search, the police recovered 67 bags filled with 24120 packets of fireworks.

Police arrested two accused Mian Hammad and Ansar Abbas, residents of chak 229-RB Makkoana, and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.