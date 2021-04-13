UrduPoint.com
Fireworks Seized, Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Fireworks seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Jhang Bazaar policearrested accused and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from its possession.

According to police spokesman here on Tuesday,the team headed by ASI Jameel Babar signaled a suspect mini truck near Bohar chowk,Jhang Road and during search, the police recovered 28 cartons filled with fireworks and arrested accused driver Ashraf from the spot.

A case was registered while further investigation was underway.

