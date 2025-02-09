Fireworks Seized, Accused Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Gulberg police have seized heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested an accused.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police conducted a raid and arrested one Akram red-handed while transporting heavy quantity of fireworks in a rickshaw.
The police recovered 19 cartons filled with firecrackers from three-wheeler while further investigation was under progress, he added.
