UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fireworks Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

Fireworks seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested an accused and seized heavy quantity of fireworks on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested an accused and seized heavy quantity of fireworks on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the policeman singled a rickshaw near Chak No229-RB and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks.

The police arrested accused Arif and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

22 minutes ago

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

14 minutes ago

Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir B ..

14 minutes ago

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibra ..

14 minutes ago

Price control magistrates asked to take action aga ..

14 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.