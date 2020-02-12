Fireworks seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested an accused and seized heavy quantity of fireworks on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested an accused and seized heavy quantity of fireworks on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the policeman singled a rickshaw near Chak No229-RB and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks.

The police arrested accused Arif and registered a case against him.