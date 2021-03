FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Samanabad police claimed on Wednesday to have seized fireworks from a car and arrested the driver.

During the patrolling, the police signaled a suspected car near Sitara Colony Phattak and recovered 7800 packets of fireworks from it after a search. The police have also arrestedthe car driver Ahmad.

Further investigation was underway.