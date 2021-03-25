Fireworks Seized, Two Arrested In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered fireworks from their possession.
A police spokesman said the police checked a van near Koh-e-Noor Chowk and recovered 11 cartonsof fireworks.
The police also arrested Allah Ditta and Ahmad, and started investigation.