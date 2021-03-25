Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered fireworks from their possession.

A police spokesman said the police checked a van near Koh-e-Noor Chowk and recovered 11 cartonsof fireworks.

The police also arrested Allah Ditta and Ahmad, and started investigation.