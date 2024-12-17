Open Menu

Fireworks Worth Rs1.2m Seized; Three Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Multan city police foiled a bid to supply a big stock of fireworks worth Rs 1.2 million from Faisalabad to the City of Saints and arrested three dealers in an operation conducted here Tuesday.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told a news conference that Multan police have dismantled all the fireworks factories in the city leaving no option for retailers except to buy the prohibited products from other cities. Giving the details, he said, New Multan police, on a tip off, spotted a dubious pick-up truck and upon checking, a heavy stock of fireworks products worth Rs 1.2 million was recovered while the loader vehicle was trying to reach out to retailers for delivery. The CPO said police have intensified operations against bootleggers, fireworks dealers to prevent chances of any mishap keeping in view the fact that people would be preparing to celebrate the upcoming New Year.

Describing fireworks a big threat to life, Dogar said that police first dismantled factories in Multan and had planned in advance to prevent chances of banned products’ entry into the city.

Under supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, and SDPO Dr. Anum Tajammul, SHO New Multan Shafiq Ahmad and his team recovered heavy quantity of fireworks products while it was on way to different parts of the city for supply to retailers. Three accused including Ehsan Khan and Omar Hayat, both r/o Jaranwala (Faisalabad), and Ali Raza r/o Shah Kot (Nankana Sahib) were arrested.

The CPO commended the police officials and senior hierarchy on planning and carrying out a successful operation. He appealed to people to immediately convey to police if they come across any dubious activity or information.

