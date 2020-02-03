Firing and attacks on protesters of CCA in Jamia Millia Islamia

Amid the ongoing incidents of firing and attacks on the protesters of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the latest one took place at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia when some goons associated with extremist Hindu organizations opened fire during last night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) informed

According to Kashmir Media Service, the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in a statement, said the attackers were on a motorbike.

"One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket," the statement added.

Interestingly, in the name of verifying the JCC's claim, the police as usual do not seem serious to act against the attackers.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm. "We noted the vehicle number and called the police," a student said.

The incident triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle reached hours after the complaint was filed, which was chased away by angry students. This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On Thursday, an activist of Hindu organizations fired at anti-CAA protesters who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student. Two days later, a 25-year-old also opened fire at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of protest against CAA, in Jamia Nagar.