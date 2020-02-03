UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firing And Attacks On Protesters Of CCA In Jamia Millia Islamia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Firing and attacks on protesters of CCA in Jamia Millia Islamia

Amid the ongoing incidents of firing and attacks on the protesters of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the latest one took place at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia when some goons associated with extremist Hindu organizations opened fire during last night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Amid the ongoing incidents of firing and attacks on the protesters of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the latest one took place at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia when some goons associated with extremist Hindu organizations opened fire during last night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) informed.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in a statement, said the attackers were on a motorbike.

"One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket," the statement added.

Interestingly, in the name of verifying the JCC's claim, the police as usual do not seem serious to act against the attackers.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm. "We noted the vehicle number and called the police," a student said.

The incident triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle reached hours after the complaint was filed, which was chased away by angry students. This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On Thursday, an activist of Hindu organizations fired at anti-CAA protesters who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student. Two days later, a 25-year-old also opened fire at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of protest against CAA, in Jamia Nagar.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Protest Police Student Vehicle Bagh Congress Citizenship Media From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

41 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

41 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 ..

47 minutes ago

Auqaf dept to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day: Mini ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Higher Education Commission to expand commu ..

6 minutes ago

Polish President Sure France's Role in EU to Signi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.