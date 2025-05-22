Firing At DG Khan Court: One Injured, Suspect Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A man was injured in a firing incident at the District Court in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect on the spot, and an investigation is underway.
According to Civil Lines Police, the incident occurred when Aamir, son of Afzal, a resident of Mandoos, Darahma, allegedly opened fire on Dilawar, son of Sultan, during a court appearance. Dilawar sustained bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre for medical treatment.
City DSP Rana Iqbal, Sub-Inspector Saifullah Arshad, and Civil Lines Police responded promptly to the scene, securing the area and taking the suspect, Aamir, into custody.
SP Investigation Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan also arrived at the site, inspected the crime scene, and personally supervised the investigation process.
Preliminary reports suggest that both individuals were present in court for a hearing related to case No. 299/23 under Section 302, registered at Darahma Police Station. The shooting is believed to be the result of a longstanding personal enmity between the two parties.
