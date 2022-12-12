UrduPoint.com

Firing At Pak-Aghan Border: Secretary Health Inquires About Injured Well-being

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Firing at Pak-Aghan border: Secretary Health inquires about injured well-being

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Monday visited Trauma Center of Civil Hospital, here, and inquired after the health of those who got injured in an unprovoked firing and shelling at Pak-Afghan border near Chaman area of Balochistan.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to injured patients and expressed his best wishes and their full recovery.

Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir expressed his anger over the poor sanitation situation during his visit and sought the response of the in-charge trauma center on the deteriorating sanitation situation.

He also issued orders to improve and ensure the cleaning system of Civil Hospital Quetta in charge of the trauma center saying sanitation was important for the health of patients.

"It is necessary to continue the cleaning system 24 hours a day in the largest trauma center civil hospital of the province, negligence in duties cannot be tolerated," he warned.

He said that all possible resources would be used to provide quality treatment facilities to the people, saying that the provincial government was paying special attention on government-run hospitals in order to provide health facilities to people in hospitals.

He said that it was the responsibility of doctors to play their role in maintaining the cleansing systems of the hospitals and improving the quality of treatment for the interest of patients.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Balochistan Quetta Poor Visit Chaman Nasir Border All Government Best

Recent Stories

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

5 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

60 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

3 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.