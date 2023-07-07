Firing at peace jirga kills four persons

Four persons were killed during firing at peace jirga here Friday night, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed during firing at peace jirga here Friday night, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Ghafoor Abad in the limit of Hazarkhwani police station where jirga was convened to settle land plot dispute between Akhtar Ali and Waheed groups.

During firing, Shakeel, Rafaqat, Nisar and Waheed were killed and two injured were hospitalized.