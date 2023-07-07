Open Menu

Firing At Peace Jirga Kills Four Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Firing at peace jirga kills four persons

Four persons were killed during firing at peace jirga here Friday night, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed during firing at peace jirga here Friday night, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Ghafoor Abad in the limit of Hazarkhwani police station where jirga was convened to settle land plot dispute between Akhtar Ali and Waheed groups.

During firing, Shakeel, Rafaqat, Nisar and Waheed were killed and two injured were hospitalized.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Jirga Police Station Shakeel

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

42 seconds ago
 German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow ..

German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow Bundestag Legislators - Report ..

44 seconds ago
 Sudan paramilitaries loot and 'terrorise' town: wi ..

Sudan paramilitaries loot and 'terrorise' town: witnesses

47 seconds ago
 Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of ..

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project

24 minutes ago
 Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to ..

Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

26 minutes ago
 Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest d ..

Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest desecration of Holy Quran

26 minutes ago
DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in th ..

DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in their related areas

26 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NAT ..

Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NATO Mission in Iraq - Defense Mi ..

24 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain De ..

UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain Deal Essential for Food Security

24 minutes ago
 Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Crimina ..

Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Criminal Court Against Trump

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in L ..

Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in List of 'Violators of Rights of ..

24 minutes ago
 Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Clus ..

Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Spo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan