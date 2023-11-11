Open Menu

Firing At Police Picket, Outlaw Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

D G KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Drahma Police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw involved in firing at the police officials at the Burana picket, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, two outlaws on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at personnel of Drahma Police Station when the police officials tried to stop them.

In retaliation, police also opened fire. One outlaw sustained injuries. However, the other managed to escape.

Police arrested the injured outlaw. However, raids are being conducted to arrest the others. The injured outlaw is identified as Feroz son of Allah Bachaya.

The outlaw was wanted in 15 cases of dacoities and theft.

