Firing between rivals claims life of a passerby, 3 injured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A passerby was killed, while three others suffered injuries in firing between two rival groups near District Court here on Thursday.

Police said that rivals Shahnawaz and Azam,both residents of chak no 50 NB, exchanged harsh words after hearing in court over land dispute case.

After which,they started indiscriminate firing at each other. Consequently,passerby Muhammad Shafique died on the spot while Zafar Ahmad,Safiullah Cheema and Arsalan received bullet injuries.

On getting information, Cantt police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the DHQ Teaching hospital.

Police registered case and launched investigation into the matter.