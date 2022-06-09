UrduPoint.com

Firing Between Rivals Claims Life Of A Passerby, 3 Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Firing between rivals claims life of a passerby, 3 injured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A passerby was killed, while three others suffered injuries in firing between two rival groups near District Court here on Thursday.

Police said that rivals Shahnawaz and Azam,both residents of chak no 50 NB, exchanged harsh words after hearing in court over land dispute case.

After which,they started indiscriminate firing at each other. Consequently,passerby Muhammad Shafique died on the spot while Zafar Ahmad,Safiullah Cheema and Arsalan received bullet injuries.

On getting information, Cantt police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the DHQ Teaching hospital.

Police registered case and launched investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Police Died Court

Recent Stories

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

9 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

1 hour ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

1 hour ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

1 hour ago
 Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In ..

Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In Afghanistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.