Firing Between Two Groups Triggers Panic

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Firing between two groups triggers panic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A firing between two groups triggered panic across an area of Basti Malook here on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Nadeem alias Deema resorted to aerial, later straight fire damaging walls, mirrors, and house gates of the surrounding buildings.

Muhammad Asif of the opponent party tried to confront with similar shots led to hell break loose.

Basti Malook police station started the investigation after booking the involved persons based on reports of the eyewitnesses.

