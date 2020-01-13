UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firing Claims Life In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Firing claims life in Jamshoro

A person was killed while another sustained bullet injuries as two unidentified persons opened firing near Kotri in Jamshoro on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained bullet injuries as two unidentified persons opened firing near Kotri in Jamshoro on Monday.

According to a police official, the unfortunate incident occurred due to old-enmity, the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process.

The police had registered a case against the unknown culprits and the search operation to apprehend the criminals was underway, the sources mentioned.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Jamshoro Kotri Criminals

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

11 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

13 minutes ago

UAE companies must understand legal implications o ..

26 minutes ago

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has 'political will' to affect change for ..

17 minutes ago

Turkish trade minister to embark on Africa tour

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.