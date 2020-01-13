Firing claims life in Jamshoro

A person was killed while another sustained bullet injuries as two unidentified persons opened firing near Kotri in Jamshoro on Monday

According to a police official, the unfortunate incident occurred due to old-enmity, the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process.

The police had registered a case against the unknown culprits and the search operation to apprehend the criminals was underway, the sources mentioned.