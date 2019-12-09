Firing claims one life in Gujranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A forty-year-old man was killed as two unidentified men opened fire near the vicinity of Wazirabad in Gujranwala on Monday morning.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Wazirabad, an old enmity could be the cause of this unfortunate incident,the victim was busy in his general store when the unknown gunmen shot him down, a private news channel reported.

First Information Report (F.I.R) had been registered against the culprits, the criminals escaped from the scene and search operation was underway to arrest them, the police official further informed.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, they stated.