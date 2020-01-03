UrduPoint.com
Firing Claims One Life In Gujranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:59 AM

Firing claims one life in Gujranwala

A youth was killed as some unidentified persons opened fire near the area of Abdal in Gujranwala during wee hours on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed as some unidentified persons opened fire near the area of Abdal in Gujranwala during wee hours on Friday.

According to police sources the unknown men shot down the victim when he was returning home after doing his night duty, it seemed it occurred due to an old-enmity , a private news channel reported.

The culprits escaped after committing the crime and the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the killers, they stated.

Search operation to apprehend the alleged killer was underway till last reported.

