Firing claims one life in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :One was killed as an unidentified person opened fire near Peerabad Chaghi Hotel in Karachi on Friday morning.

According to police, the victim was heading to his workplace and was passing by the hotel in the morning when the unknown gunman shot him down and managed to fled away, a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was handed over to the relatives, they said.

Police registered First Information Report against an unidentified culprit and launched search operation, police said.