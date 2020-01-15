UrduPoint.com
Firing Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Two brothers were killed as both opened the fire on each other during a domestic brawl near the Eden Valley in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the unfortunate incident occurred as both were irritated over a petty issue and took out their revolvers and shot down each other, a private news channel reported.

The source further mentioned that bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem,relationship between the deceased was strained for a long time as there was a clash over family belonging,a relative added.

