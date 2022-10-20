Firing erupts after clash over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The firing incident was reported here at Park Road,Taramri Chowk when the local people protested against the inauguration of housing societies.

The local residents protested against the inauguration which resulted clash between local people and people belonging to housing societies. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to stop the clash. The locals during their protest demanded the government that they should be compensated for the lands.

Islamabad police said the capital's inspector general of police (IGP) had taken notice of the incident in the remits of Shahzad Town police station and suspended the area's deputy superintendent of police and station house officer.

He also directed the deputy inspector general (operations) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, capital police said. The IGP had further instructed the DIG (operations) and senior superintendent of police (operations) to arrest those involved in the firing within 24 hours.