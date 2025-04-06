Open Menu

Firing In Jirga Leaves Two Brothers Dead In Takht Bhai

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan two brothers were shot dead during a jirga (tribal council) held to resolve a domestic dispute.

Police informed on Sunday, that the tragic incident took place in Qandaro Kali, where Saeeda, a married woman from Azakhel, had been living at her parents’ home in Qandaro Kali for the past two years after a fallout with her husband.

During the jirga convened to mediate between the parties and reconcile the couple, gunfire erupted, resulting in the deaths of Saeeda’s husband Jangrez and his brother Khalid, both sons of Fareed and residents of Azakhel, Nowshera.

Upon receiving the report, SHO Murad Khan of Takht Bhai Police Station arrived at the scene along with police personnel and a Rescue 1122 medical team. The bodies were shifted to THQ Takht Bhai for postmortem.

Police swiftly arrested two suspects: Nasir, son of Bahadur, a resident of Qandaro Kali, and Umar, son of Jangrez, a resident of Azakhel, Nowshera. Weapons used in the incident were also recovered.

A double murder case has been registered against the suspects based on the complaint filed by Tariq, son of Farman Ali, a nephew of the deceased and resident of Chakdara. Further investigation is underway.

