Firing In Karachi Kills, Injures Three Others

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

A 12-year-old boy was killed while three others sustained injuries on Saturday in a firing incident between two groups in New Karachi’s sector 11-J area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A 12-year-old boy was killed while three others sustained injuries on Saturday in a firing incident between two groups in New Karachi’s sector 11-J area.

 

According to a private news channel, a clash between the workers of two political parties in New Karachi, left a 12-year-old boy killed. Three others were sustained injuries in the same incident.

 

The deceased child was identified as 12-year-old Abdul Rehman. Whereas injured Ashraf, 40, was beaten with a stick, and Shumail, 16, received a bullet injury to his leg. Both of them were under treatment and were out of danger, said the police.

 

A huge contingent of police, including the senior superintendent, reached the site of the incident and initiated an investigation into the incident, which took place in New Karachi's Sector 11-J.

 

Police said the tearing of a political party’s poster sparked the encounter. The law enforcers initially took one person into their custody for his embroilment in the incident.

 

Later, in a joint raid by police and rangers, 34 people were arrested, said the senior superintendent of police (SSP). Furthermore, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the New Karachi police station.

