Firing in limits of Gulbahar Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) One person was killed and another injured in a firing that took place over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar Police Station in the City area, Police control confirmed the incident here on Wednesday morning.

According to Police detail, the alleged accused Adnan and Siraj opened fire on stepbrothers Zubair and Saeed Ullah over a dispute on property and made their escaped good from the firing site wherein during the firing in the limits of Gulbahar Police Station, one person was killed and other injured.

The body and the injured were shifted to the hospital with raids started to arrest the accused.