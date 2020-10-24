UrduPoint.com
Firing In Wedding Ceremony Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Firing in wedding ceremony claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Firing in a wedding ceremony has claimed a life of a youth in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a youth- Yasir r/o chak 202-RB Gatti had arranged Mehndi function in connection with his wedding ceremony where some participants resorted to firing to celebrate the function.

During the firing, a bullet hit a youth- Muhammad Younus who was died on the spot.

The police had registered a case against four accused includinggroom Yasir, Asif, Nasir, etc and started investigation.

