Firing incident: 9 killed, 18 injured in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as nine people were killed and 18 injured when two rival groups opened indiscriminate firing at each other during a funeral prayer in Tormang area of Lower Dir.

Police said two rival groups involved in exchange of firing had a land dispute.

Rescue 1122 said six critically injured persons had been shifted to Peshawar and other being treated at DHQ hospital Taimurgarah.

Those killed are identified as; Shereen Akbar son of Malik Haroon, Sher Ali son of Zor Mohammad, Nizamuddin son of Anwar Zamin Sakanan residents of Turmang of Jana Khel. Those killed of rival group include Malik Janzeb son of Malik Haroon, Malik Mehtab son of Malik Shaan Zeb late, Aurangzeb son of Malik Haroon and others pertaining to Hussain tribe.