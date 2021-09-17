UrduPoint.com

Firing Incident: 9 Killed, 18 Injured In Lower Dir

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Firing incident: 9 killed, 18 injured in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as nine people were killed and 18 injured when two rival groups opened indiscriminate firing at each other during a funeral prayer in Tormang area of Lower Dir.

Police said two rival groups involved in exchange of firing had a land dispute.

Rescue 1122 said six critically injured persons had been shifted to Peshawar and other being treated at DHQ hospital Taimurgarah.

Those killed are identified as; Shereen Akbar son of Malik Haroon, Sher Ali son of Zor Mohammad, Nizamuddin son of Anwar Zamin Sakanan residents of Turmang of Jana Khel. Those killed of rival group include Malik Janzeb son of Malik Haroon, Malik Mehtab son of Malik Shaan Zeb late, Aurangzeb son of Malik Haroon and others pertaining to Hussain tribe.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Exchange Dir Rescue 1122 Prayer

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.