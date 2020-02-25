UrduPoint.com
Firing Incident Claims Five Lives In Jhelum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Firing incident claims five lives in Jhelum

Five persons, including a woman and three minors, were killed as some unidentified persons opened fire on a car near Mangla bridge in Jehlum on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Five persons, including a woman and three minors, were killed as some unidentified persons opened fire on a car near Mangla bridge in Jehlum on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred near the jurisdiction of Mangla police station, the unknown assailants escaped from the crime scene,a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to the District Head Quarter hospital Jhelum for the postmortem, the resources further stated.

