Firing incident claims four lives in Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Four people were killed as the assailant opened fire at his own family member including his father in Mansehra during wee hours on Wednesday.

According to police sources the deceased were relatives adding they quarreled over a family dispute in the area of Shakhe Alghari located in Mansehra.

The sources said when the deceased could not solve the matter as their conflict raised they started cross firing that claimed four lives on the spot.

The police registered the First Investigation Report (FIR) against the culprit , the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.