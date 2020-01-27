Firing incident claims six lives, leaves two injured in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Six persons including three women were killed while two sustained serious injuries in exchange of firing in the suburb of Mitiari in Sindh on Monday morning.

According to police, the ill-fatted incident occurred over conflict of relationship between two families in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sala Roki, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police had registered a First Information Report against the culprits, they stated.