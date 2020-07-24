Firing incident claims three lives in Matani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :In a tragic firing incident, three close friends were shot dead in Matani, a suburb area on outskirt of Peshawar on Friday.

Police said three friends named Usman Khan, Farooq Khan and Shehzad Khan were on way to home at around 03 a.

m. when unknown assailants fired them to death.

Matani police have registered the First Information R and started investigation. Relatives and local people demonstrated a protest and blocked the road demanding arrest and exemplary punishment for the killers.