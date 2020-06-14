UrduPoint.com
Firing Incident Claims Two Lives

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A petty issue related to a tube-well led to the killing of two persons in Bar Qambarkhel area of Maidan in Tirah valley, Khyber district on Sunday.

Local police said two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing on each other over the issue of tube-well in Maidan area of Tirah.

As result two persons identified as Yousuf Khan and Qismat were shot dead while another was critically wounded.

Local police reached the area soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. Police had started investigating the incident.

