Firing incident claims two lives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Two youth were killed as a dispute among two groups occurred in Shujabad on Monday morning .

According to rescue sources the groups started quarrel over a family matter ,could not find solution, the dispute raised and they opened cross firing in the area of Khanpur Qazian.

The sources said the incident claimed two lives on the spot, adding, the deceased were identified as Ajmal and Allah Ditta .

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postpartum, the sources added.