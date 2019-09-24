UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firing Incident Claims Two Lives In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Firing incident claims two lives in Islamabad

Two persons were killed while a minor was injured in a firing incident, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while a minor was injured in a firing incident, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources an old enmity claimed two lives on the spot while leaving minor injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been lodged in this connection.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Faisalabad Police Road Sargodha FIR

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

8 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

9 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

17 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

20 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.