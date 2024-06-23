Firing Incident In Peshawar, Two Killed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) As many as two people were killed in a firing incident in the Badaber Police Station in the rural area, Police Control confirmed the incident of firing here Sunday.
According to Police Control Peshawar, the firing incident occurred in the Badhaber village, a rural area of provincial capital wherein some unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing, killing two persons on the spot and made their escape good.
Police control said that the incident of firing is an indication of personal enmity and the bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. After collecting evidence from the crime scene, further investigation has started, Police control said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, the Police Control said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
305175 complaints resolved under CS complaint cell10 seconds ago
-
Over Rs0.3m fine imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers14 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt allocates Rs 35 billion for local government in budget 2024-2521 seconds ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to honour Alan Faqeer on July 429 seconds ago
-
Significant renovation work underway at IMCB I-8/332 seconds ago
-
Home Minister orders recovery of girl37 seconds ago
-
Man dies of electric shock40 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt releases Rs861 mln in FY 2023-24 to expedite Mangi Dam construction11 minutes ago
-
Legislators urge government to review taxes on salaried class31 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 13 outlaws for various crimes41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets AJK PM: approves deployment of FC in AJK41 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 11 commercial properties41 minutes ago