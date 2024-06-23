Firing incident in Peshawar, two killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) As many as two people were killed in a firing incident in the Badaber Police Station in the rural area, Police Control confirmed the incident of firing here Sunday.

According to Police Control Peshawar, the firing incident occurred in the Badhaber village, a rural area of provincial capital wherein some unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing, killing two persons on the spot and made their escape good.

Police control said that the incident of firing is an indication of personal enmity and the bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. After collecting evidence from the crime scene, further investigation has started, Police control said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, the Police Control said.