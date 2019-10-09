Firing incident injures a police sub-inspector in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A police sub-inspector, identified as Ghous Alam, sustained serious injuries as some unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to Police the sub-inspector was driving his car when he was targeted by the culprits in the area of Khudadad colony Karachi, reported a private news channel.

The culprits opened fire after getting close to the driving seat of the car and targeted victim's head, adding, after committing the crime they fled away.

Police said the sub-inspector was investigating the high profile cases and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.