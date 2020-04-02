UrduPoint.com
Firing Incident Injures Two In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Firing incident injures two in Khanewal

Two people were critically wounded by firing of unidentified assailants near Haweli Koranga, tehsil Kabeer Wala on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Two people were critically wounded by firing of unidentified assailants near Haweli Koranga, tehsil Kabeer Wala on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Injured persons,identified as Abid s/o Rub Nawaz, aged 12 and Haq Nawaz son of Rab Nawaz, aged 27, were shifted to civil hospital.

Initial report said that firing was occurred on account of old enmity.

