Firing incident injures two in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Two people were critically wounded by firing of unidentified assailants near Haweli Koranga, tehsil Kabeer Wala on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Injured persons,identified as Abid s/o Rub Nawaz, aged 12 and Haq Nawaz son of Rab Nawaz, aged 27, were shifted to civil hospital.

Initial report said that firing was occurred on account of old enmity.