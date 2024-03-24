Open Menu

Firing Incident Kill 6 Persons, Other Six Critically Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An incident of exchange of fire on Sunday occurred at Nawabshah's village Wahid Bakhsh have resulted in the death of six persons and other six were critical injured.

The Rescue and police teams arrived at the scene after the incident was reported.

The conflict occurred on property dispute, both group opened fire, as the result of incident six dead on the spot, reported by a private news channel.

The dead bodies and injured person were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Exchange Nawabshah Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

14 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan