Firing Incident Kill 6 Persons, Other Six Critically Injured
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An incident of exchange of fire on Sunday occurred at Nawabshah's village Wahid Bakhsh have resulted in the death of six persons and other six were critical injured.
The Rescue and police teams arrived at the scene after the incident was reported.
The conflict occurred on property dispute, both group opened fire, as the result of incident six dead on the spot, reported by a private news channel.
The dead bodies and injured person were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination2 minutes ago
-
Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea12 minutes ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 202412 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam postpone Midterm papers due to Holi festival13 minutes ago
-
Degrees sans practical skills: A big challenge in Education sector22 minutes ago
-
Last week of March to witness peak of pollen concentration, PMD advises precautions22 minutes ago
-
Teenager electrocuted23 minutes ago
-
HRCP condoles death of Akram Bunda33 minutes ago