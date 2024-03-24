Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An incident of exchange of fire on Sunday occurred at Nawabshah's village Wahid Bakhsh have resulted in the death of six persons and other six were critical injured.

The Rescue and police teams arrived at the scene after the incident was reported.

The conflict occurred on property dispute, both group opened fire, as the result of incident six dead on the spot, reported by a private news channel.

The dead bodies and injured person were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Further investigation was underway.