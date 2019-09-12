UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firing Incident Kills Minor Girl, Injures One

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Firing incident kills minor girl, injures one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A 5-year-old girl was killed while another 6-years-old was injured in a firing incident, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to police sources an old enmity took the life of the minor girl while another minor injured.

Both were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

FIR has been lodged in this connection.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Faisalabad Police Road Sargodha

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 September 2019

6 minutes ago

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

10 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

10 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

11 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

10 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.