Firing incident kills minor girl, injures one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A 5-year-old girl was killed while another 6-years-old was injured in a firing incident, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to police sources an old enmity took the life of the minor girl while another minor injured.

Both were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

FIR has been lodged in this connection.