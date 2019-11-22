Firing incidents claims two lives in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :At least two persons including a woman died in two separate incidents of firing in Tehsil Tumpoo and Manjushori area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, unknown armed man entered a house and opened fire at a woman namely Banu at Goth Dil Murad Umrani near Tehisl Tumpoo and fled from the scene in first incident. As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The reason of attack is stated to be an old enmity.

A young man opened fire at himself with a pistol after developing domestic dispute at Goth Mukhtiar Buledi near Manjushori area in second incident, as a consequence, he died on the spot after suffering bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body nearby hospital where it was identified as Muzafar Buledi. The reason is stated to be suicide by police sources.

The both bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, unidentified thieves took away two motorcycles, Rs, cash 20000 and other valuable goods from a shop after breaking its lock at Goth Dhahn Khan Umrani near Manjushori area.

Police registered cases and started investigations.