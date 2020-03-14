Firing injures three including a woman in Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Three sustained injuries including a woman when a security guard of a petrol pump unintentionally opened fire near Mall Mandi chowk in Sahiwal on Saturday.

According to a police official the security guard working on the petrol pump fired bullets unintentionally, injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police had registered the case against the owner of petrol pump and the accused, moreover police had arrested the guard and confiscated the weapon as well, the official stated.